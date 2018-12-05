Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) to Strong Sell

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

NYSE:BBW traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. 171,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.61. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 22NW LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 104,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.