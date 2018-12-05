Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Carpenter Technology Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialty alloys, including stainless steel and titanium, and various engineered products made from metallic and ceramic materials. These products have been used in planes, cars and trucks, electronic equipment, medical devices and instruments, industrial fittings, sporting goods, and oil and gas exploration and processing. Carpenter engineered materials have been used in hundreds of applications from industrial tools to jet engines to fuel injectors and medical implants. Its engineered materials are known for their dependability, strength, toughness, corrosion resistance, and the ability to stay intact in high temperatures. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Carpenter Technology and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

CRS opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.25. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $572.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

