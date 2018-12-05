Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CONSORT Med PLC/S (CSRMY) to Sell

CONSORT Med PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CSRMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Consort Medical Plc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of medical drug delivery devices. It operates through the Bespak and Aesica segments. Bespak segment develops and produces drug delivery devices which serves pharmaceutical companies with inhaler and auto-injector technologies. Aesica segment is a contract development and manufacturing organization which serves pharmaceutical firms with active pharmaceutical ingredient and finished dose formulation development and manufacturing services. Consort Medical Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, United Kingdom. “

Shares of CSRMY remained flat at $$13.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.01. CONSORT Med PLC/S has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

