Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ORIX (IX) to Sell

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

NYSE:IX opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. ORIX has a 52-week low of $75.67 and a 52-week high of $100.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ORIX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ORIX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ORIX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 44,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

