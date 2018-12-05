Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foot Locker (FL) to Hold

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have surged and outpaced the industry in a year. The company’s focus on development of supply chain, improvement of mobile and web platforms, implementation of new point-of-sale software worldwide, and expansion of data analytics capabilities bode well. The company also plans to spend a major portion of the capital on its fleet of stores, including revamping and remodeling of the same. Further, it is exploring off-mall retail format opportunities and executing shop-in-shop spaces in collaboration with vendors. Certainly, these efforts would help attain long-term goals that include sales of $10 billion and net income margin of 8.5%. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2018 results are the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat expectations. Although sales fell marginally, earnings score high on a year-over-year basis. However, higher SG&A expenses rate remains an overhang on margin.”

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

FL traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,621.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 61.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

