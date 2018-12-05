Zacks Investment Research Lowers Home Bancorp (HBCP) to Sell

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBCP. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of HBCP opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Bancorp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Home Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

