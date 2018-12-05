Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Australia Bank (NABZY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

National Australia Bank stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.11. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

