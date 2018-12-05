Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Resolute Energy (REN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Resolute Energy Corporation, formerly Hicks Acquisition Company I, Inc. (HACI), is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates producing properties in Utah, which were legacy properties acquired from two major oil companies, in connection with a strategic alliance with Navajo Nation Oil and Gas Company (wholly owned by the Navajo Nation) and in Wyoming and Oklahoma, which were acquired through the acquisition of a privately held oil and gas producer. In addition, Resolute owns exploration properties in Wyoming and Alabama. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on REN. SunTrust Banks set a $36.00 price target on Resolute Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Resolute Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Resolute Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Resolute Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Resolute Energy stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. Resolute Energy has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.71 million, a PE ratio of 574.00 and a beta of 3.56.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resolute Energy will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $32,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kemc Fund Iv Gp, Llc acquired 445,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $11,953,104.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 803,690 shares of company stock valued at $21,467,342 and have sold 31,922 shares valued at $1,107,406. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Resolute Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after buying an additional 78,785 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Resolute Energy during the second quarter valued at $12,074,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Resolute Energy by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,798 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 58,990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Resolute Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Precocity Capital LP bought a new stake in Resolute Energy during the second quarter valued at $10,296,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

