Zacks: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $52.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 191 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHG opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

