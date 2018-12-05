Zennies (ZENI) Market Capitalization Tops $232,348.00

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Zennies has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zennies coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Zennies has a market cap of $232,348.00 and $19.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000181 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Zennies

Zennies is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone. Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone.

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

