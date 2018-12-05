zooplus (ZO1) PT Set at €164.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €164.00 ($190.70) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Commerzbank set a €158.00 ($183.72) price target on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. zooplus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.11 ($175.71).

zooplus stock opened at €148.30 ($172.44) on Tuesday. zooplus has a one year low of €127.40 ($148.14) and a one year high of €200.15 ($232.73).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

