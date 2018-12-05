Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 3.9% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,314,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,366,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comcast by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $800,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,684,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,850 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,520,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,645,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

