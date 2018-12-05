Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 130.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in InterXion were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. Laurel Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion in the third quarter worth $370,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 20.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 31.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion in the third quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 26.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of InterXion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of InterXion in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

Shares of NYSE INXN opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. InterXion had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

