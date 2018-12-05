Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.05 Million Position in Davita Inc (DVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Davita by 4.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Davita by 21.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Davita by 16.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Davita by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 477,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $58.68 and a 1-year high of $80.71.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Davita’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Davita from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.16.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

