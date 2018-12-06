$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Attunity Ltd (ATTU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Attunity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Attunity will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Attunity.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Attunity had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Attunity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Attunity in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Attunity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

ATTU opened at $18.92 on Monday. Attunity has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $404.56 million, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Attunity in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Attunity during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Attunity during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Attunity during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Attunity during the second quarter worth $151,000. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

