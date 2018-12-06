-$0.24 EPS Expected for C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for C&J Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). C&J Energy Services reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C&J Energy Services.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CJ shares. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of C&J Energy Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of C&J Energy Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C&J Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in C&J Energy Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,598,000 after buying an additional 83,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 39,606 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in C&J Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000.

C&J Energy Services stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -113.07 and a beta of 0.73. C&J Energy Services has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C&J Energy Services (CJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.