-$0.35 EPS Expected for Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Apollo Endosurgery posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 56.22%.

APEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.34. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. bought 54,200 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,932,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 411,630 shares of company stock worth $1,880,116. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 46,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply