-$0.35 EPS Expected for Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Apollo Endosurgery posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 56.22%.

APEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.34. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. bought 54,200 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,932,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 411,630 shares of company stock worth $1,880,116. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 46,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

