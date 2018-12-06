$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.77. Eldorado Resorts posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $487.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERI. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,027.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director David P. Tomick purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.83 per share, with a total value of $30,681.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,242.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,700 shares of company stock worth $516,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 132.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

