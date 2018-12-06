$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCP, Inc. (HCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HCP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. HCP reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCP will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HCP.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. HCP had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HCP. ValuEngine raised HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HCP from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HCP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of HCP by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,962,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900,457 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCP by 8,304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,977,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870,358 shares during the period. AEW Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of HCP by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 4,928,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,600 shares during the period. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in HCP by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,680,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,411,000 after buying an additional 2,129,250 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HCP by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,833,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after buying an additional 1,123,229 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.91. 175,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.23. HCP has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. HCP’s payout ratio is 75.90%.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

