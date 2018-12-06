$0.67 EPS Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $283.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Jay Stasz sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $486,520.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $8,504,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,337 shares of company stock worth $37,021,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,335,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 157,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 138,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $15.73 on Monday, reaching $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 158,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,824. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

