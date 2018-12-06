$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Conduent Inc (CNDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conduent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Conduent reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Conduent will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conduent.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

CNDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Conduent to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Conduent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NYSE:CNDT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,611,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,338. Conduent has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Conduent by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Conduent by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 140,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

