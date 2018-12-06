$1.46 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Corp (XOMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post sales of $1.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $2.30 million. XOMA posted sales of $5.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $5.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 million to $6.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.90 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $13.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 267.64% and a negative net margin of 129.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, September 21st. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on XOMA from $18.74 to $16.26 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

XOMA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,706. The company has a market cap of $125.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. XOMA has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 11,396 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $173,675.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal acquired 4,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,615.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 225,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 151.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 270,437 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 308.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 51,510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 70.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

