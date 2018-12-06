1060 Capital LLC Has $22.73 Million Position in Hub Group Inc (HUBG)

1060 Capital LLC increased its position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,261 shares during the period. Hub Group accounts for 10.7% of 1060 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 1060 Capital LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Hub Group worth $22,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 41,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 12,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after buying an additional 657,607 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.42. Hub Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $933.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

