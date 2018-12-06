1,082,368 Shares in Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Purchased by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,082,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Skechers USA by 335.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,604,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Skechers USA by 3,516.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,903,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,250 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the second quarter worth about $35,425,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skechers USA by 2,317.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 970,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 930,668 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skechers USA by 20.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,280,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,481,000 after purchasing an additional 908,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers USA stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.20. 3,598,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $2,214,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 593,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Skechers USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.49.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

