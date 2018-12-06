11,677 Shares in Buckle Inc (BKE) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,487,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 4,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Huss sold 1,688 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $38,199.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,113.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,308 shares of company stock valued at $141,102. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

NYSE:BKE opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Buckle Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Buckle had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

