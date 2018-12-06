12,500 Shares in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,379,000 after purchasing an additional 624,210 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 22.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

MINI opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Mobile Mini Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $149.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MINI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Mobile Mini to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

