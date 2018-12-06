13,338 Shares in IntriCon Co. (IIN) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in IntriCon during the third quarter worth $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in IntriCon during the second quarter worth $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in IntriCon during the second quarter worth $232,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in IntriCon during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in IntriCon during the third quarter worth $270,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Shares of IIN stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.73 million, a PE ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.95. IntriCon Co. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $76.80.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IntriCon from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IntriCon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IntriCon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “13,338 Shares in IntriCon Co. (IIN) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/13338-shares-in-intricon-co-iin-acquired-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.