$135.25 Million in Sales Expected for Store Capital Corp (STOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will post sales of $135.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $141.35 million. Store Capital reported sales of $113.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full year sales of $512.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.93 million to $533.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $586.82 million, with estimates ranging from $525.77 million to $619.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.39 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $88,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,714.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at $151,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the third quarter valued at $166,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Store Capital by 69.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STOR opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,206 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

