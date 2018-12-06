14,827 Shares in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,974,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,189,000 after buying an additional 841,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 150,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,685,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 430,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 928.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 683,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 617,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $46,997.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 31,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $943,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,031 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/14827-shares-in-discovery-communications-inc-disca-acquired-by-trexquant-investment-lp.html.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.