1,761,622 Shares in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,761,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,101,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.36% of Coca-Cola European Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $15,334,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “1,761,622 Shares in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/1761622-shares-in-coca-cola-european-partners-plc-ccep-acquired-by-epoch-investment-partners-inc.html.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. IT operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.