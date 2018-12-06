1,761,622 Shares in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,761,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,101,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.36% of Coca-Cola European Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $15,334,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.
About Coca-Cola European Partners
Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. IT operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.
