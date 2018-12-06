$18.20 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report sales of $18.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $17.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $71.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $71.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $74.05 million, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $74.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 million.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 96,373 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $8,409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 11,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,987. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $280.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

