$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will report sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $24.25. 3,979,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695,741. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.28.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Paul Herendeen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $226,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,700. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

