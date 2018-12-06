$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesla Inc (TSLA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.85. Tesla reported earnings of ($3.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $10.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Nomura set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $411.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.13.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deepak Ahuja sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.46, for a total value of $1,202,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,604,858.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,760. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,332,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,485,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,377 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,817,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,805,014,000 after purchasing an additional 726,703 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 24,503.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 349,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,684,000 after purchasing an additional 348,201 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 746,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $197,710,000 after purchasing an additional 302,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $93,618,000 after purchasing an additional 223,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,824,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.59. Tesla has a 52-week low of $244.59 and a 52-week high of $387.46.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

