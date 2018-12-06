$20.75 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. (CPST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to post $20.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.50 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. Capstone Turbine reported sales of $22.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year sales of $88.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $89.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $112.13 million, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $115.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million.

CPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 6.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 552,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,511. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -0.13.

Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

