274,107 Shares in Timken Co (TKR) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 274,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Timken as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 3,876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

In other news, Director Frank C. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.05 per share, with a total value of $205,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,808.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

NYSE TKR opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). Timken had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “274,107 Shares in Timken Co (TKR) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/274107-shares-in-timken-co-tkr-acquired-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc.html.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.