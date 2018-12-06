3,088 Shares in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Purchased by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,088 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $87,586,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 683.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,070,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,024,000 after purchasing an additional 934,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 87,251.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,664 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 369.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 746,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 275.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 963,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 707,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
ZEN stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.85. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.78 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,022.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Zendesk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.
Zendesk Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.
