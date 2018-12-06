$318.30 Million in Sales Expected for Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) to report sales of $318.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.30 million and the lowest is $289.31 million. Howard Hughes reported sales of $300.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year sales of $898.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.15 million to $908.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE HHC traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,816. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.21. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $104.83 and a twelve month high of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 899,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $98,412,385.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen J. Model purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.98 per share, with a total value of $108,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,416.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 56,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,272 and sold 990,745 shares valued at $109,891,796. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

