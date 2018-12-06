3M Co (MMM) Position Reduced by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 0.5% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 0.12% of 3M worth $141,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,652.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.16.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $202.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $181.98 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

