44,200 Shares in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Purchased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 16.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,752.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CXO traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.58. 13,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,200. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $123.63 and a one year high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $160.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

