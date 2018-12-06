52,972 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,972 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 273,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 121,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 4,820 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $70,034.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,235.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 17,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $235,805.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,018.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.68 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $17.75) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

