$53.96 Million in Sales Expected for Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) to report sales of $53.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.01 million and the highest is $54.90 million. Emerald Expositions Events posted sales of $31.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full-year sales of $377.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.71 million to $378.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $394.25 million, with estimates ranging from $381.25 million to $407.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerald Expositions Events.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Emerald Expositions Events in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerald Expositions Events from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Emerald Expositions Events news, insider William Charles sold 14,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $179,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 6.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 44.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 27.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

EEX stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $856.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. Emerald Expositions Events has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerald Expositions Events (EEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.