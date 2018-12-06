$55.67 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Corp (APPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce sales of $55.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.60 million. Appian reported sales of $50.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $222.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.06 million to $222.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $255.11 million, with estimates ranging from $250.90 million to $259.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.70%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Appian has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 185,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $4,669,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $107,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,265,849 shares of company stock valued at $33,111,919 and sold 82,645 shares valued at $2,342,314. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth about $166,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Appian by 240.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth about $273,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.