6,033 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Acquired by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,979,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 299.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,523,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,423 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,934,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,106,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,837,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,406,000 after buying an additional 1,477,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $37.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

