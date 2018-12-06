$681.73 Million in Sales Expected for Presidio Inc (PSDO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) to post $681.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Presidio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $678.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $685.00 million. Presidio reported sales of $661.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Presidio will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Presidio.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Presidio had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Presidio’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSDO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Presidio in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Presidio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Presidio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

NASDAQ PSDO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.93. 220,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,083. Presidio has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. Presidio’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Lerner acquired 10,000 shares of Presidio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,750,000 shares of Presidio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $158,562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSDO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Presidio by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,129,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after buying an additional 136,647 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Presidio by 12.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Presidio in the second quarter worth about $1,619,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Presidio by 9.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 139,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Presidio by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

