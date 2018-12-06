70,600 Shares in CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Acquired by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Huber Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CSI Compressco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 168,218 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 215,651 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,275,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after buying an additional 179,760 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $4.27 on Thursday. CSI Compressco LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This is a boost from CSI Compressco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 70.26%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSI Compressco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

