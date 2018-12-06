$84.90 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to post $84.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.08 million and the lowest is $84.72 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $84.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $339.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.50 million to $341.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $348.76 million, with estimates ranging from $347.60 million to $349.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.76 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Sandler O’Neill raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE FCF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 762,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,520. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

First Commonwealth Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,528.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,172,000 after buying an additional 569,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,401,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,876,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,877,000 after buying an additional 50,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,349,000 after buying an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

