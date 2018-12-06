8,878 Shares in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,405,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 110.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,394,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,371,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,528,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,346,000 after purchasing an additional 36,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,404,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,116,000 after purchasing an additional 438,662 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $76.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRCL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barrington Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/8878-shares-in-stericycle-inc-srcl-purchased-by-bridgewater-associates-lp.html.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.