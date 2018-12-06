9,947 Shares in Citigroup Inc (C) Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,369.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,839,000 after buying an additional 41,535,375 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,744,000 after buying an additional 8,975,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 2,301,918 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,839,000 after buying an additional 2,247,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,423,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $62.26 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

