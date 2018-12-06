AAON, Inc. (AAON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AAON an industry rank of 63 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

In other AAON news, President Gary D. Fields sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Short sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $399,678.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 83,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $35.45. 4,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,118. AAON has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. AAON had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AAON will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

