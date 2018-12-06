ABB (ABB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.94

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 284903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 6.24%. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in ABB by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

